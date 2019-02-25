ANAHUAC, Texas — More details are slowly surfacing involving a cargo plane that crashed near Anahuac Saturday afternoon.

Chairman of the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), Robert Sunwalt, spoke to the media Sunday afternoon.

Sumwalt says "Our entire purpose for being here is to find out what happened so that we don't have to go through this again."

For roughly 15 minutes, Sumwalt described the few details that his agency knows about the deadly crash.

Atlas Flight 3591 left Miami around 11:30 a.m. and made contact with the George Bush Intercontinental Airport just after 12:30 p.m.

At 12:39 p.m., roughly nine minutes before it was scheduled to land, the plane lost communication and went off the radar.

The aircraft carrying Amazon packages rapidly descended from 6,000 feet before crashing into Trinity Bay.

Sumwalt tells us there was no distress call made by the pilot.

Some debris from the 767 cargo plane has been recovered, but an important piece is still missing.

"Recovering the black boxes, the flight data recorders and cockpit voice recorders," says Sumwalt. "Obviously, recovering those is critical to this investigation."

The wings of the plane and landing gear components are some of the pieces that have been found.

Airplane debris is being taken to the Chambers County Airport for detailed examination.

Multiple agencies have been a part of the search effort by operating helicopters and boats.

Sunday afternoon, crews found the body of a second passenger on the plane.

The body was taken to a medical examiner in Beaumont along with the remains of another passenger who was recovered late Saturday night.

Their identities have not been released pending positive identification.

Emergency crews are still searching for a third crew member.

Sheriff Brian Hawthorne with the Chambers County Sheriff's Office says conditions haven't made the search efforts easy.

"It got more difficult in certain aspects because the north wind has blown the water out of the bay. So, where you could get out there in some smaller shallow water boats, the only way we can get in there now is clearly with air boats," says Hawthorne. "It's going to be very tasking and daunting, there's going to be a lot of work. Obviously once this wind slows down, the water is going to come back and we're going to have other challenges."

The search for the third passenger and missing debris will continue Monday.

Another press conference is scheduled to be held Monday at 4 p.m.

Sumwalt also told 12News that the NTSB is looking at surveillance video from the Chambers County Jail that shows the plane taking a nose dive just before crashing.

He says the video will not be released to the public at this time.

If anyone has video or pictures of the crash as well as see any debris from the plane, you are encouraged to call the FBI at 1-800-Call FBI or contact the Chambers County Sheriff's Office.