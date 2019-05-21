PINE FOREST, Texas — Soon drivers in Pine Forest may see a new officer on patrol.

City council members have voted unanimously to reinstate the police department.

Bill Meza worked for the Beaumont Police Department for 30 years before retiring.

He got back into policing after retirement and worked for the Lumberton Police Department.

He is currently working part time with the Rose City Marshals Office.

For Officer Meza, policing is in his blood and the thought of true 'on the beach retirement' is not for him.

"There is too much going on at the beach for me according to the newspapers and the news,” said Officer Meza.

He will soon be sworn in as the new chief and sole officer on the force.

It is something Pine Forest Mayor Cathy Nagel has been working on for years.

"One of my goals when I was elected mayor in 2016 was to see the police department reinstated," Nagel said.

During a time without the police department, the city relied on an agreement with the constables’ office. This year, the Orange County Commissioners Court did not allow them to continue that partnership.

Mayor Nagel said it has put her city in a bind.

There are fewer than 500 people in Pine Forest. The issue within the city is speeding, especially in neighborhoods where children are playing.

kbmt

Nagel decided to do something about it, and began working on a way to get the police department back in the community.

She came up with a plan and the city council approved.

Officer Meza has chosen to work for the city for free and will work about 12 hours a month using his own vehicle.

The city had only one asset from the former police department, a police car that was in storage. It was destroyed in Harvey.

The city will buy Officer Meza a radar gun, citation book, and any other equipment he may need.

Right now, the mayor is working on a contract for Officer Meza and will present it to city council. From there, they will make a decision, and Meza could be sworn in as early as June.

Mayor Nagel said the safety of her citizens is a top priority.