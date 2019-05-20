GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas — A Texas City mother told 12News her 21-year-old son fell out of the back of a truck and had his head run over by a rear tire on Saturday during Go Topless Weekend in Galveston County.

Julie DeRanieri Busby said her son, Tanner Francis, was taken by air to UTMB and is currently in ICU with brain fractures, bleeding and swelling in his brain.

She says Francis has a one-year-old child. Francis began responding to the family by giving them a thumbs up.

Monday morning, he began responding by writing "my head hurts" on a white board according to Busby.

A spokesperson for UTMB told 12News the hospital had 19 level one trauma patients throughout the weekend.

