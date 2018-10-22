VIDOR — Things are usually calm around the Twelve Oak apartment complex that’s located on Highway 12 in Vidor.

"Everybody around here is pretty friendly is pretty friendly, we all go by first name basis," Twelve Oaks resident Erica Salvati said.

According to Vidor Police Steven Edward Kyzer assaulted his wife while she was driving with five kids in the car. She then pulled into a vacant daycare parking lot where he was able to get a hold of a gun.

After firing a shot into an unknown location he fled to Twelve Oak apartments.

"It was scary, it was scary because I know a lot of the people that live around here and my primary concern was that they were safe," Salvati said.

Police found Kyzer with the gun pointed at his head near a dumpster right next to a playground where neighbors say kids usually play.

Officers were able to talk him into dropping the gun and then arrested him

"This happened right here in my apartment complex, yea it makes me scared," Twin Oak resident Irfan Khan said.

People that live there say they plan on being more cautious, because danger can strike at anywhere at any time.

"We'll have to put more eyes on our kids, when they play around. We have to be with them pretty much all the time now," Khan said.

Kyzer has been charged with Aggravated Assualt, Possesion of a Controlled Substance, and Unlawful Carrying Weapon.

