At least one person is dead following an auto collision on Highway 92 near Mullins Ln near Silsbee on Friday.

From the Texas Department of Public Safety...

At approximately 5:00p.m., the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) responded to a multiple vehicle crash on FM 92, near Mullins Road, in Hardin County.

Initial reports indicate that a 2005 Chrysler passenger vehicle was stopped, facing northbound, on the improved shoulder of the roadway. A 2011 Chevrolet pickup truck was traveling northbound on FM 92. The driver of the Chrysler was attempting to make a left turn onto Mullins Road and pulled into the path of the Chevrolet. The Chevrolet struck the Chrysler causing the Chevrolet pickup truck to travel off the roadway.

The driver of the Chrysler, 76-year-old Tommy Joe Mullins of Silsbee, was pronounced deceased by Justice of the Peace Melissa Minton at the scene.

The passenger of the Chrysler, an 11-year-old child, was transported by medical helicopter to St. Elizabeth hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the Chevrolet, 20-year-old Tristen Tarver of Silsbee, and his passenger were both transported by ambulance to St. Elizabeth hospital with serious injuries.

All information is preliminary as Troopers continue to investigate this fatal crash.

There are no further details to be released.



