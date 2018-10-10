PORT ARTHUR — Cameron Lewis is a 9th grader at Woodrow Wilson Early College High School and was chosen as this week's 12News Star Student.

Wilson Early College is a school in Port Arthur where students are given a chance to attend college while finishing high school.

Lucy Biebel, Cameron's reading teacher at Wilson, says that this school is for students that work hard and a perfect place for Cameron,

"Cameron is a terrific person. He comes to class every day and he's excited to find out what we're gonna learn," Mrs. Biebel said. "He has a high standard of conduct for himself and his peers and he's a very thoughtful person."

Mrs. Biebel says that Cameron is extremely diligent about his work and brings charisma to the classroom.

"He's a real star here at Wilson," Mrs. Beibel said.

Cameron said he feels humble to have been nominated.

"I think it's really awesome that I've been chosen as a star student and I'm really thankful for this opportunity," Cameron said.

He enjoys school and is thankful for the learning environment at Wilson.

"I think this is a great opportunity. I go to this early college high school because it saves a lot of money and go to actual college," Cameron said. "I figure who wouldn't want to miss a chance like this?"

Cameron also enjoys playing video game. He says it is something he may want to expand on in the future.

"I would like to be a video game designer because I am a gamer myself. I would like to make games for people. I wanna bring up the entertainment field," Cameron said.

Cameron said he also has an interest in robotics and may explore a career in robotics engineering as well. He said he has the Transformers movies to thank for that.

"It would be really cool either way," Cameron said.

Mrs. Beibel says that Cameron is the type of student that teachers look forward to having in the classroom. She also says he's the perfect role model for his peers.

"It motivates you to have someone so engaged in what you're trying to reach them. And because he's so charismatic and because people enjoy his personality," Mrs. Biebel said.

If you've got an outstanding student in your classroom, head to 12NewsNow.com and nominate them for Star Student.

© 2018 KBMT