BRIDGE CITY, Texas — It's not unusual for gifts and presents to be given out during a birthday.

However, for Mayo LeBlanc of Bridge City, he received a wish no one expected.

LeBlanc loves to receive mail and his friend Patty Dupuis came up with an idea on Facebook to give people an opportunity to fulfill his passion.

Within two weeks, LeBlanc received more than 100 cards before his birthday on Saturday.

"I never would dream I would get that many cards," says LeBlanc. "I got some goods friends from all over."

He says he only expected a few to come his way.

LeBlanc says "Maybe a dozen or two, maybe."

The birthday boy has received 116 cards from both friends and strangers, coming in from Colorado, Arizona, and even Germany.

More are still expected to flow in and the family has created a collage near the kitchen that he can walk by and look at.

One of LeBlanc's favorites is a Valentines Day card from Dupuis.

LeBlanc says "That big one there is from my sitter, that's how much she loves me."

He grew up in Abbeville, LA, before moving to Bridge City in 1944.

LeBlanc served as a former merchant marine and also spent 65 years with the Bridge City Knights of Columbus- Council 3406.

LeBlanc says "They serve a lot of people and it makes me happy."

The birthday wishes didn't stop with cards.

When LeBlanc went out to eat for his birthday at Judice's Cajun Cafe, a man decided to pay for his meal.

Now, LeBlanc isn't shy of labeling himself Cajun and wanted to thank everyone in French.

LeBlanc says "C'était vraiment bien pour tout le monde d'envoyer des cartes, j'ai adoré."

That translates to "It was really nice for everyone to send cards, I love it."

Although he has surpassed the age of 92, LeBlanc hopes to celebrate many more birthdays.

Even at his age, he continues to show compassion for others by making his signature "Mayo's Hot Sauce."

LeBlanc has been growing Tabasco peppers for more than 70 years.

His joy for mail extends to his tasty creations as LeBlanc still sends out hot sauce for all his customers to enjoy.