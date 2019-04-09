BEAUMONT, Texas — The Beaumont Police Department is reporting that Orange, Hardin and Jefferson county's regional 911 system is down. This is because of a circuit issue. Beaumont Police is asking those affected to use non-emergency numbers for each city or county. Staff are working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible.

From Beaumont Police

There has been a disruption with the regional 911 system affecting Hardin, Jefferson, Orange county's, and all jurisdictions therein. Please use non-emergency numbers for each city or county. Regional staff are working diligently to get this resolved as soon as possible. The following is a list of non-emergency numbers:

Orange County / 409-883-2612

Hardin County / 409-246-5101

Jefferson County / 409-835-8668

Beaumont / 409-880-3901

Groves- Nederland -and Port Neches /

409- 723-1537

Port Arthur / 409-983-8600

Bridge City / 409-735-5028

Silsbee / 409-385-3714

Orange / 409-883-1026,

Pinehurst / 409-735-5028

Vidor / 409-769-4561.

We will keep you updated as soon as it is back up and running.

RELATED: /article/news/crime/two-men-break-into-port-arthur-womans-apartment/502-a89ad681-f731-4508-9a87-69282fd2079e