BEAUMONT, Texas — Residents in much of Southeast Texas are being asked to use alternate numbers to call police and fire departments in case of an emergency Wednesday morning.
The Beaumont Police Department is reporting that Orange, Hardin and Jefferson county's regional 911 system is down.
The Beaumont Police Department made a Facebook post about the issue at about 3 a.m. Wednesday morning.
Beaumont Police are asking those affected to use non-emergency numbers for each city or county.
Staff at 911 are working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible according to the Facebook post.
Use these numbers...
- Orange County 409-883-2612
- Hardin County 409-246-5101
- Jefferson County 409-835-8668
- City of Beaumont 409-880-3901
- Cities of Groves, Nederland, Port Neches 409-723-1537
- City of Port Arthur 409-983-8600
- City of Bridge City 409-735-5028
- City of Silsbee 409-385-3714
- City of Orange 409-883-1026,
- City of Pinehurst 409-735-5028
- City of Vidor 409-769-4561.
GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device
This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.
RELATED: Gov't wants a new 911-like number just for suicide hotline
RELATED: Officer responds to little boy's 911 call to report he's lonely
From Beaumont Police
There has been a disruption with the regional 911 system affecting Hardin, Jefferson, Orange county's, and all jurisdictions therein. Please use non-emergency numbers for each city or county. Regional staff are working diligently to get this resolved as soon as possible. The following is a list of non-emergency numbers:
Orange County / 409-883-2612
Hardin County / 409-246-5101
Jefferson County / 409-835-8668
Beaumont / 409-880-3901
Groves- Nederland -and Port Neches /
409- 723-1537
Port Arthur / 409-983-8600
Bridge City / 409-735-5028
Silsbee / 409-385-3714
Orange / 409-883-1026,
Pinehurst / 409-735-5028
Vidor / 409-769-4561.
We will keep you updated as soon as it is back up and running.