BEAUMONT, Texas — Residents in much of Southeast Texas are being asked to use alternate numbers to call police and fire departments in case of an emergency Wednesday morning.

The Beaumont Police Department is reporting that Orange, Hardin and Jefferson county's regional 911 system is down.

The Beaumont Police Department made a Facebook post about the issue at about 3 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Beaumont Police are asking those affected to use non-emergency numbers for each city or county. 

Staff at 911 are working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible according to the Facebook post.

Use these numbers...

  • Orange County  409-883-2612
  • Hardin County  409-246-5101
  • Jefferson County  409-835-8668
  • City of Beaumont  409-880-3901
  • Cities of Groves, Nederland, Port Neches  409-723-1537
  • City of Port Arthur  409-983-8600
  • City of Bridge City  409-735-5028
  • City of Silsbee  409-385-3714
  • City of Orange  409-883-1026,
  • City of Pinehurst  409-735-5028
  • City of Vidor  409-769-4561.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device 

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

Post by beaumontpolice.

RELATED: Gov't wants a new 911-like number just for suicide hotline

RELATED: Officer responds to little boy's 911 call to report he's lonely

From Beaumont Police

There has been a disruption with the regional 911 system affecting Hardin, Jefferson, Orange county's, and all jurisdictions therein. Please use non-emergency numbers for each city or county. Regional staff are working diligently to get this resolved as soon as possible. The following is a list of non-emergency numbers:

Orange County / 409-883-2612
Hardin County / 409-246-5101
Jefferson County / 409-835-8668
Beaumont / 409-880-3901

Groves- Nederland -and Port Neches /
409- 723-1537

Port Arthur / 409-983-8600
Bridge City / 409-735-5028
Silsbee / 409-385-3714
Orange / 409-883-1026,
Pinehurst / 409-735-5028
Vidor / 409-769-4561.

We will keep you updated as soon as it is back up and running.