911 phone line issue affecting most of Southeast Texas Tuesday night

If you have an emergency Tuesday night, your best bet may be to call your police department's direct number, officials say.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Police departments across the Southeast Texas region say people are having issues calling 911.

The Beaumont Police Department announced Tuesday night that their phone line problem was stemming from an AT&T phone line issue, but it has been resolved.

Anyone in need of services from Beaumont Police or Beaumont fire dispatch can always text 911 for emergencies or call (409) 838-6371, Beaumont Police said.

The Nederland Police Department took to Facebook Tuesday night saying, there's a regionwide issue with the 911 phones lines. The South East Texas Regional Planning Commission is working on restoration efforts, according to the post.

911 calls will still be answered by Nederland Police dispatchers through administration lines, the post said. Nederland residents who want to report an emergency can reach out to their direct line to central dispatch at (409) 723-1516.

It is unclear what caused the problem, or how long the restoration efforts will last. The issue is ongoing throughout the Southeast Texas region as of Tuesday night.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.