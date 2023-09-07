x
'A day of unity, reflection and education' | 2nd Annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb honoring fallen heroes set for Saturday in Beaumont

Credit: Hardin County ESD #2 / Lumberton Fire & EMS

BEAUMONT, Texas — The National Fallen Firefighters Foundation is hosting their 2nd Annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb event in remembrance of the 343 firefighters who perished during the tragic events of 9/11. 

The event begins at 8:30 a.m. at Edison Plaza located at 350 Pine St. in Beaumont.

The National Fallen Firefighters Foundation mission is to provide support and resources to survivors and work to reduce firefighter deaths and injuries.

This year, the public will have the opportunity to climb alongside dedicated firefighters from multiple local departments in remembrance of these brave men and women.

This is a family-friendly event, free and open to the public. Attendees will have the chance to explore various fire apparatus, engage with vendor displays, tour the Fire Museum and enjoy activities designed for children.

It's a day of unity, reflection, and education, as we come together to remember the sacrifices made by our nation's firefighters.

This year's event is sponsored by Valero, CDL Fitness and Cumulus Media

Hardin County Emergency Service District #2, also known as Lumberton Fire & EMS, is dedicated to providing Fire and EMS services, with Mobile Intensive Care transport capability, for a district that is approximately 60 square miles with a population just over 20,000 for the City of Lumberton and part of Hardin County.

