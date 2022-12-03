90 Day Fiancé star hosted meet-and-greet at Nederland boutique to encourage Texans to shop local

"Its just better to buy from local businesses. The quality, just the whole experience, it's worth it."

NEDERLAND, Texas — A Houston native is using fame she acquired from a popular reality television series to encourage others to support area businesses.

Jo Jo Disney was a contestant on 90 Day Fiancé.

On Saturday, Disney hosted a meet-and-greet at a Nederland boutique called Twisted Gypsy. The reality television star found out about the boutique through Facebook live and decided to take a trip to Boston Avenue to support the Mid County business.

“She has so many clothes that fit my body,” Disney, said. “Everybody asks me all the time, where'd you get your earrings, where'd your get your blouse, your dress, your shoes, your hat, everything, all the time, and I always tell them to shop local."

The owner of Twisted Gypsy, Evie Knight, was blown away by the fact that the Houston native wanted to shop at the Southeast Texas boutique, rather than one in her hometown.

“Houston has a lot of boutiques, so we're pretty honored here to have her come to south Texas, to Nederland, Texas and have her shop with us,” Knight said.

Knight had Disney pick out her favorite pieces of clothing and reduced the price by 20%. This was so the community could enjoy Disney's picks at a discounted price.

“I guess that we're getting on the map," Knight said. "Nederland is getting some really good traffic. We have great restaurants, great people, great businesses and once again the community pulled together to welcome her in."

After receiving such a warm welcome from the small business, Disney left Southeast Texas with one final message.

"Its just better to buy from local business," Disney said. "The quality, just the whole experience, it's worth it."