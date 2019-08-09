HARDIN COUNTY, Texas — A 9-year-old boy died following a crash involving an ATV.

According to Hardin County Sheriff Mark Davis, the 9-year-old and another child were riding the ATV when it crashed.

The deadly crash happened around 1:00 p.m. Saturday in the 13,000 block of Texas FM 2937, north of Silsbee near the Tyler County Line.

kbmt

The 9-year-old boy suffered serious injuries and was transported from the scene by ambulance to a Beaumont hospital.

He died at the hospital.

The other child was treated on scene and released, according to Sheriff Mark Davis.

The Sheriff’s Office is continuing the investigation and we will update the information, pending notification of other family members.