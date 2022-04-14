89-year-old driver crashes into Port Neches building Thursday afternoon

It happened at a building in the 1300 block of Port Neches Avenue.

PORT NECHES, Texas — An 89-year-old woman is uninjured after crashing into a Port Neches building Thursday afternoon, according to Port Neches Police Cheif Paul Lemoine.

The woman mistakenly pressed the gas pedal instead of the brake while she was trying to park, according to Lemoine.

Crews are in the process of repairing the building.

No one was injured from the incident, Lemoine told 12News.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.