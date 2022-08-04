74th annual Neches River Festival underway in Beaumont this weekend

Those who attend can expect riverfront activities, fireworks displays, water carnivals, ski shows, boat shows, and much more.

BEAUMONT, Texas — The 74th Neches River Festival is underway right here in Beaumont.

The festival typically includes a variety of events and exhibitions during festival week, such as a city-wide parade, a bridge tournament, an art show, and a flower show, according to the Neches River Festival website.

Those who attend can also expect riverfront activities, fireworks displays, water carnivals, ski shows, boat shows and so much more.

The Coronation is scheduled to take place at the Julie Rogers Theater at 6 p.m. The Coronation Ball is set to follow after at 7:30 p.m. at the Beaumont Civic Center.

It all celebrates its tremendous impact on the area's economy and its growth.

“This year, the theme that we have had is 'River of Opportunity,' and I believe the festival plays an integral part in the lives of our youth because they or we as an organization provide opportunities for them," said Ashley Messina, social chair of the Neches River Festival.

