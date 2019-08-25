SABINE PASS, Texas — More than 700 kids and adults participated in the 2019 event. Park Superintendent Nathan Londenberg said the event is meant to get kids outside, away from computers and television. They hope to help them develop outdoor skills they can use on their own.

Londenberg said the idea behind the free fishing pole is to eliminate any barriers that may be preventing the kids from fishing. Awards were given out for various categories for different age groups. Londenberg said they couldn't put on the event without all of the volunteers.

During "Kids Fish" as a part of their ongoing partnership with Phillips 66, Sea Rim was awarded a 60,000 dollar check to rebuild their nature trail. The trail was severely damaged during Harvey, and closed for safety reasons. The check will be used to rebuild a portion of it. Londenberg said if weather permits, they hope to get started next week.

Sea Rim's next big event is their beach clean-up on September 21st.