Seven students were taken to a hospital with minor injuries after a Northwest ISD school bus crashed in Denton County on Tuesday afternoon, according to the sheriff's department and school officials.

The accident happened about 3:15 p.m. on Farm Road 407 at Bill Cook Lane, about five miles west of Justin.

The bus was going west on 407 when its right tires "left the roadway," said Lt. Lonny Haschel, Texas Department of Public Safety spokesman. The driver overcorrected and the bus overturned, coming to rest on its right side, Haschel said.

Official were still investigating the crash.

Eighteen students from Justin Elementary School were on board when the bus crashed, school officials said.

The students who weren't injured were taken to Justin Elementary, where their parents could pick them up.

The Northwest ISD school bus that crashed off FM 407 near Justin on Tuesday afternoon.

