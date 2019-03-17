BEAUMONT, Texas —

Prior to the start of Lamar’s softball game on Saturday, they allowed 6-year-old Abigail Arias to throw out the ceremonial first pitch. She also became an honorary member of the team.

Arias has been diagnosed with wilms’ tumor, a rare-type of cancer that is located in the kidneys. Doctors have told the family that the cancer is terminal and the little girl doesn't have long to live.

"It's going to continue to be an emotional rollercoaster today especially when she gets her," said Lamar softball head coach Amy Hooks.

As Arias made her way to Lamar Softball escort she was escorted by law enforcement agency across Southeast Texas. Back in February she fulfilled her dreams of becoming an police officers. She was sworn into the Freeport Police Department.

So, how does Arias feel as she prepares to make her division one debut?

"I'm feeling good but bad guys, they are not doing well." Arias said.

She refers to the ‘bad guys’ as the cancer inside of her body. Though doctors have told the parents to prepare for the worse, her family says the 6-year-old is a fighter.

"She wouldn't wear a wig, she wouldn't wear a hat, she said dad it doesn't matter this is who I am. and we're go get through this, and we’re going to beat this. That right there gives you a sense of the fight that she has maintained throughout this whole process.” her father, Ruben Arias said.

Freeport’s Chief Ray Garivey's daughter, who happens to play softball for Lamar, decided to invite Arias to come out and watch the team play. The bond that the two have developed since her father introduced the two has become unbreakable.

"She's a little sister to me, she always going to be with me and i'm always going to watch over her when she is here and when she not her," Garivey said.

Not only is Arias an inspiration to Victoria but for the team as well.

"We play seven inning and we fight seven innings, while Abigail fights every day of her life, with battling with cancer so we can learn something from her here," Garivey said.

At the end of Saturday’s game, Arias was offered a scholarship to play softball at Lamar University.