Have some fun at 5Under Golf Center during the craft beer festival on Jan. 29

BEAUMONT, Texas — Looking for a fun family event? Well, mark your calendars.



On January 29, 5Under Golf Center will be hosting a “craft beer” festival. The best part? Admission is free.

There will be live performances as well as an exotic animal petting zoo. Of course, there will also be a healthy dose of competition.

The event will have washer and corn hole tournaments beginning at 2 p.m.

You better start practicing because winners will get prizes.

Morgan Talbot with 5Under said the event is all about bringing fun to Beaumont.

“It's really important for us to create these community events that bring money back into Beaumont and to keep people here. And to give people the opportunity to do something and have comradery with their community,” Talbot said.



There will be national, and local craft beer, plenty of food, and giveaways every hour. The event will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.