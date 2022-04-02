Mission Possible 5K run to benefit Catholic schools in the Diocese of Beaumont

Proceeds from this race will fund the unique instructional needs of each of the schools in the Diocese of Beaumont.

BEAUMONT, Texas — The Diocese of Beaumont is hosting a Mission Possible 5K to benefit catholic schools on Saturday, Feb. 5.

The run/walk will begin at 710 Archie Street with a blessing from Bishop Toups, sanctioned 5K race and a post-race celebration.

Proceeds from this race will fund the unique instructional needs of each of their schools, according to a news release from the Diocese of Beaumont.

Participants who already registered can pick up their packets on the morning of racy day. People who have not already done so, can register the day of, but only card payments will be accepted.

Parking can be found in several areas, but is not allowed in the Chancery parking lot. Organizers encourage participants to get parking before Beaumont Police secures the area at 7:30 a.m.

Volunteers are asked to report to the information booth on race day and park at the Chancery in the side lot off of College Street. Volunteers are also required to take a save environment course, that will be verified prior to the race. You can find that course here in English and in Spanish.

The awards ceremony will begin at 10:00 a.m. with a presentation of the t-shirt contest winners from each campus followed by awards for the top runners by age category. Beaumont Police will remove barricades by 10:30 a.m.

A free t-shirt in included with each registration, but the diocese is offering a dri-fit short-sleeve t-shirt as an option for an additional $5, while supplies last.

Port-o-potties will be located on the side of the Chancery, near the vendor tents. Port-o-potties will also be located at the midway point of the 5K.

Registration Fees:

Kids K: $20

5K: $30

5K Family Rate: $25 Each

Age Groups for:

1K: 1-14, 15-99

5K: 1-14,15-19,20-29,30-39,etc. 70+

Awards for:

Kids K: Top Overall Male & Female for 14 & Under

5K: Top Overall Male & Female, & 1st, 2nd, 3rd, Male & Female each age group