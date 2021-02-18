5K residents without power in Jasper County as officials brace for another round of winter weather

"We're going to be working 24-hour operations until this whole event is over."

EVADALE, Texas — Jasper County officials are working around the clock to keep residents warm and safe as concerns of more ice continue to grow.

Monday's fun-in-the-snow day is now a distant memory as dangerous winter weather continues in Jasper County.



Tree's drooping from the weight of the ice, and more ice is expected overnight.



Crews with the Texas Department of Transportation and Jasper-Newton Electric Cooperative are bracing for the second round of cold and ice as temperatures dip below freezing.



"We're going to be working 24-hour operations until this whole event is over," said Sarah Dupre with TxDOT.

Power outages are increasing throughout the day and there is a chance more people could spend the night in the dark.

"Most of what we are seeing is around the Jasper County area, like Jasper, Kirbyville Bon Weir and Buna," JNEC representative Joey Davis said. "With the road conditions and all that it's going on it's going to make it a lot more difficult to restore power."



And if you lose heat and power, you may not be able to drive somewhere else to keep warm.

That ice is expected to spell trouble for the roads. Tx-DOT crews closed the overpass at US 96 at Highway 105 in Evadale.



"We're been continuously treating the roadways monitoring them. Our crews are still tying to get that ice and snow mixture off the road," Dupre said.



Right now, Jasper County Judge Mark Allen is taking action.



"We are prepared to activate some warming stations and quasi shelters depending on what their needs are and just try to get people through the night if we have to," Judge Allen said.



If the need arises, the Jasper Annex building is will open as a shelter.



Although mother nature can be unpredictable, the message from officials remains consistent.



"We're asking people to stay home if they can," Dupre said.

JNEC is urging customers to conserve energy. If you aren't using it, turn it off. And if you must get out for an emergency, check drivetexas.org for road conditions.