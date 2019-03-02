SILSBEE, Texas — The Hardin County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a deadly shooting Saturday night.

Deputies arrived on scene at 11:30 p.m. Feb. 2 of the shooting in the 4000 block of Lindsey Road north of Silsbee. They found a man dead at a residence.

Deputies identified him as Gary Clifton Holland, 60, of Silsbee. They also located a suspect at the scene and arrested him. Charles Dewain Dear Jr., 56, of Silsbee, was charged with murder.

Dear Jr. is currently in the Hardin County Jail. His bond is set at one million dollars.