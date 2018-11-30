HARDIN COUNTY — Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety are investigating a crash in Hardin County that left one person dead.

DPS Troopers received reports of a head-on collision on SH 326, between FM 1293 and FM 770, at 5:00 p.m. on Thursday.

EDITOR'S NOTE | A correction to this story has been added at bottom of this story

Initial reports indicate that a Dodge Ram pickup truck was traveling northbound on SH 326. A Chevrolet pickup truck was traveling southbound on SH 326. For an unknown reason, the driver of the Dodge crossed the center diving line and collided head-on with the Chevrolet pickup truck.

The man killed has been identified as 55-year-old Wesley Coe of Beaumont. Coe was the front passenger in the Chevrolet pickup truck. He was pronounced deceased by Justice of the Peace Jackie Werner at the crash scene.

The driver of the Dodge pickup truck, 50-year-old Michael McCaleb, of Kountze, remains hospitalized.

The driver of the Chevrolet, 69-year-old Gary Coe of Beaumont, and a third passenger, Rick Coe, 62, of Beaumont, were both taken to St. Elizabeth hospital with serious injuries. Both remain hospitalized.

All three occupants in the Chevrolet pickup truck were brothers.

The crash occurred approximately two miles South of Kountze.

All northbound and southbound lanes of SH 326 were shut down for hours as Troopers investigated.

EDITOR'S NOTE: A previous version of this story incorrectly reported that Matthew Wright, 39, of Silsbee, had been a passenger in the Chevrolet and was seriously injured. 12News received incorrect information from the Texas Department of Public Safety. In fact Wright was actually a witness to the wreck who was traveling behind the wreck and was not injured. 12News regrets the error.

