BEAUMONT, Texas — A Groves man has been sentenced to 78 years in federal prison for violations related to arson and insurance fraud.

52-year-old Patrick Bronnon was found guilty of 40 charges in Oct. 2019. Those charges include 16 counts of mail fraud, and several arson charges.

Bronnon was sentenced to 940 months in federal prison on Monday by U.S. District Judge Marcia Crone.

“This sentence is deserved not only because of the tremendous loss to insurance companies, but also in light of the danger Bronnon imposed on our first responders every time he set a fire,” said U.S. Attorney Stephen J. Cox.

Records show Bronnon scheme with others to defraud various insurance companies through fake claims on homes and vehicles began in 2011.

The scheme involved identifying a low-value property and purchasing it through a "co-defendant straw purchaser," according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Within a few weeks of making the down payment, Bronnon or an associate would intentionally damage the home or property, usually by fire or water, in order to collect insurance proceeds, records show.

In total, the team executed nine fraudulent fire claims, three water damage claims, and two theft claims filed with various insurance companies, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

The group also used nine different addresses, totaling to approximately $1.7 million in fraudulent payments.

The properties were located in Port Arthur, Port Neches, Beaumont, and Sugarland, records show.

Here’s a breakdown of Bronnon’s charges:

16 counts of mail fraud and conspiracy to commit mail fraud; 100 months on each count to run concurrently

First count of use of a fire in commission of mail fraud (arson); 120 months consecutive to the 100 months above

Second count of Use of a Fire in commission of mail fraud; 240 months consecutive to the 220 months above

Third count of Use of a Fire in commission of mail fraud; 240 more months consecutive to the 460 months above

All charges total to 940 months.

