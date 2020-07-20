x
50-year-old man hit, killed on I-10 Monday in Beaumont

Mark Parkerson was trying to cross the interstate when he was hit according to Beaumont Police

BEAUMONT, Texas — A 50-year-old man was hit and killed on I-10 in Beaumont Monday as police say he was trying to cross the interstate. 

It happened just before noon in the 1600 block of I-10 south near Sam's Club. 

Mark Parkerson was identified as the victim. Police say Parkerson was hit by a Ford F-150. 

According to a news release from Beaumont Police, the driver was taken to Baptist Hospital to be treated for injuries. 

The investigation is ongoing. 

From a Beaumont Police Department news release: 

On Monday, July 20, 2020 at 11:52 AM. Beaumont Police responded to an auto pedestrian accident in the 1600 block of I-10 South. The preliminary investigation has revealed that the victim was attempting to cross the interstate when he was struck by a Ford F-150 truck. Justice of the Peace was notified and pronounced him deceased. The victim was identified as Mark Parkerson, age 50 and is a transient. The driver of the Ford F-150 was transported to Baptist by Beaumont EMS and treated for their injuries. The Beaumont Police Traffic Unit is continuing the investigation.

