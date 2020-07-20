50-year-old man hit, killed on I-10 Monday in Beaumont

On Monday, July 20, 2020 at 11:52 AM. Beaumont Police responded to an auto pedestrian accident in the 1600 block of I-10 South. The preliminary investigation has revealed that the victim was attempting to cross the interstate when he was struck by a Ford F-150 truck. Justice of the Peace was notified and pronounced him deceased. The victim was identified as Mark Parkerson, age 50 and is a transient. The driver of the Ford F-150 was transported to Baptist by Beaumont EMS and treated for their injuries. The Beaumont Police Traffic Unit is continuing the investigation.