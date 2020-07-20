50-year-old man hit, killed on I-10 Monday in Beaumont

BEAUMONT, Texas — A 50-year-old man was hit and killed on I-10 in Beaumont Monday as police say he was trying to cross the interstate.
It happened just before noon in the 1600 block of I-10 south near Sam's Club.
Mark Parkerson was identified as the victim. Police say Parkerson was hit by a Ford F-150.
According to a news release from Beaumont Police, the driver was taken to Baptist Hospital to be treated for injuries.
The investigation is ongoing.
