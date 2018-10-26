BEAUMONT — Dreams are coming true for a little girl who was diagnosed with kidney and heart defects.

The Make a Wish Foundation granted 5-year- old Zoey Randall's wish to go to Disney World.

"This is a dream come true for her and all that she has been through," said Aaron Randall.

Randall said her daughter was born with Congenital Heart and Kidney Defects. About a year ago, she had open heart surgery.

Randall said several days after the operation, the family decided to enter Zoey into the make a wish foundation, a non-profit that arranges wishes to children diagnosed with critical illnesses.

Three months ago, Randall got Zoey tell him about her number one wish.

"I am very thankful because there are thousands of kids out there that have gone through what she has and she was lucky enough to get this," said Randall.

The family plans on leaving to Disney World on Monday morning.

