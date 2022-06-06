5 Southeast Texas law enforcement officials receive awards for heroic actions

The award was presented at the 2022 State of Texas Law Enforcement Achievement Awards in Austin.

AUSTIN, Texas — Southeast Texas law enforcement officials are being recognized for their commitment to making the community a safer place.

Three law enforcement officers in Chambers County and two law enforcement officers in Jefferson County received the Law Enforcement Achievement Award for Valor on Friday, June 10, 2022.

"The citizens of Chambers County are blessed to have these men serving their community,” said Chambers County Sheriff Brian Hawthorne.

The two Jefferson County deputies were recognized for their efforts to save a man’s life who had been struck by lightning during Harvey in 2017, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies rescued the young man, performed CPR on him, and got him to the hospital during the height of the natural disaster. The man later died as a result of his injuries.

“Their actions are a shining example of the outstanding leaders that they are within the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office,” the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office released in a statement.

The award was presented at the 2022 State of Texas Law Enforcement Achievement Awards at the Texas State Capitol in Austin.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device