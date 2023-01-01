5 birds reported dead due to Christmas Eve oil spill; oil now found in Corpus Christi Marina

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There continues to be impacts to wildlife and the environment from a Christmas Eve oil spill near Ingleside.
Flint Hills initially said 90 barrels (about 3,800 gallons) of oil spilled from a leak in a pipeline, but revised that over the weekend to say that 335 barrels (14,000 gallons) of oil spilled into the waters. That's 3.5 times more oil than initially reported.
The City of Corpus Christi said in a news release Sunday that five dead birds have been recovered from the impacted area and oil has now been found in Corpus Christi Marina. The release said "Flint Hills Resources does not anticipate this interfering with normal marina operations."
Booms have been deployed, and active monitoring continues in the following areas:
- North Beach
- Indian Point
- Rookery Island on the west side of causeway
- Diversionary boom on Northside of causeway
- Dredge Material Placement Area (DMPA10)
Skimming operations continue in Corpus Christi Bay surrounding the ship channel, the release said.
Residents are encouraged to continue reporting any material or oil sheens observed in Corpus Christi Bay to local authorities.
