5 arrested after leading police on chase that resulted in crash, discovery of firearms and ski mask

BEAUMONT, Texas — Five people, including four teenagers, were arrested after a police chase lead to the discovery of two firearms and ski mask inside of a crashed vehicle.

On Thursday, March 16, 2023 just after midnight, a Beaumont Police Patrol Officer tried to make a traffic stop on a silver Chrysler 300 for "reckless driving" on Interstate 10 near 7th street, according to a news release from the Beaumont Police Department.

The driver of the vehicle fled and led officers on a chase, later on crashing at Reins Road and Moore Road in Jefferson County.

One of the five occupants of the vehicle fled on foot, but was quickly arrested with the help of Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office K-9.

During the investigation, two firearms were found, one in the possession of a 16- year-old as well as a ski mask, according to the release.

The suspects were transported to the hospital to be treated for the injuries they sustained during the crash.

Dazzmar Tronnywayne Alexander Jr., 20, of Beaumont was charged with evading in a motor vehicle, causing serious bodily Injury, which was to the other suspect in the vehicle.

LaTrevion Allen Roberts, 17, of Beaumont was charged with evading detention on foot.

Additional charges are pending for the other suspects, which include a 17-year-old and two 16-year-olds.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information