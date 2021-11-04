4th Annual Christmas Tree Lighting to kick off holiday season in Beaumont

Also on 12NewsNow.com...

4th Annual City of Beaumont Christmas Tree Lighting at the Downtown Event Centre Lake. The City of Beaumont will kick off the holiday season with its 4th Annual Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony and the largest Christmas tree lighting in Beaumont at the Downtown Event Centre Lake, Wednesday, December 1 at 5:30pm. This free holiday event offers entertainment and fun for the entire family, including fireworks, music, food trucks, outdoor movies, and other surprise attractions! The evening will conclude with an outdoor showing of holiday films, Olaf’s Frozen Adventure and Shrek the Halls. Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs to picnic during the movies. Admission to the event is free and open to the public. Festivities conclude at 7:30pm. Visit beaumonteventstx.com for more information about this and other exciting events.