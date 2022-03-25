Fire alert: Mandatory evacuations issued as 850 acres burn in Medina County

Mandatory evacuations are in place for residents located north and northeast of the fire near Medina Lake.

SAN ANTONIO — A large brush fire has doubled in size to 850 acres in just 24 hours south of Medina Lake on Saturday afternoon. Mandatory evacuations have been issued and shelters provided for residents near the area.

Officials say 20 percent of the fire is contained and the situation is dangerous, according to Bexar County 2 Fire Department Facebook page. They're advising the general public to stay clear of the area. As of Saturday morning, 40 to 50 homes were evacuated.

Residents are asked to evacuate immediately for the following locations according to NWS and Medina County Office of Emergency Management:

East of County Road 271

West of the Medina River

South of F.M. 1283

County Roads 2651 and 2652

The town of Mico

Shelters are available at the following locations:

Loma Alta Middle School (266 County Road 381 South)

Fire station on FM 1957

Circle K at the corner of FM471 and 211

The office added that County Road 271 is set to remain closed for most of the day as well, and recommended that the public avoid the area.

Medina County officials said those in the north and northeast parts of Medina Lake including the Red Cove area need to be aware of the fire.

IF YOU ARE IN MEDINA COUNTY/MICO AREA EVACUATE IMMEDIATELY



We are currently fighting a major wildland fire over 600 acres I advise please leave the area immediately we are working relentlessly day and night just please be safe notify any family in the area pic.twitter.com/Li4igTjrEF — Matt Espinosa (@Espinosa35__) March 26, 2022

They said to have a planned escape route established and leave early as it's better to be safe than be slowed down due to other people evacuating.

In an update posted to Facebook shortly after midnight, the Medina County Office of Emergency Management said "no structures have been lost or threatened," but added that containment efforts will likely continue through most of Saturday.

Here is satellite video of the fire.

Medina Lake area, fire update!! ￼ All Medina County ESD #1 and multiple Texas Forest Service fire units have been on... Posted by Medina County Office of Emergency Management on Friday, March 25, 2022

The fire is 65% contained. A Black Hawk helicopter will be flown over the fire to do water drops. Saturday afternoon, planes were seen gathering water from the lake.

Planes coming in for water to fight the fires!! Posted by Medina County Courthouse on Saturday, March 26, 2022

Multiple agencies were on the scene Friday, including several Bexar County fire units, according to their Facebook page. The Texas A&M Forest Service is also responding to assist local firefighters.

An initial investigation shows the blaze was caused from a car fire, a spokesperson for the Medina County Office of Emergency Management confirmed to KENS 5.

A Red Flag Warning is in effect for Bexar County and Medina County until 8 p.m. Saturday night, according to the National Weather Service.





Smoky conditions were visible in the San Antonio skyline Friday night. No one is reported to have been injured.





This is a developing story. Check back with KENS5.com for updates.



