BEAUMONT — The Southeast Texas 40 under 40 awards ceremony is coming up at the beginning of November.

Back in July over 100 nominations were sent in by coworkers, friends and other people for a successful young professional in the community.

“This is our sixth year putting on 40 under 40, we have over 40 outstanding young professionals here in Southeast Texas we put on this event every year just to honor them and recognize their academic achievement, community involvement and professionalism,” said Mica Clark.

The event will take place on November 8 at the Jefferson Theatre from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Tyler Troutman with the Southeast Texas Young Professionals said there will be time to mix and mingle with appetizers and cocktails at teh beginning of the event.

At 6 p.m. the 40 under 40 honorees will walk across the stage and get a certificate from the congressman and get a free membership from the SETX young professional organization.

“This showcases the individuals that are ages 21 through 40 that are really contributing with volunteer work, charitable organizations, private sector, public sector and are receiving multiple nominations from their supervisor, community leader and maybe event politicians.”

The event is pairing with the Communities in Schools Southeast Texas charity and will be accepting donatoins.

