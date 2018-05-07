A 4-year-old boy is dead following a 2-vehicle accident.

It happened around 10:00 p.m. Wednesday night at the intersection of Franklin Street and Avenue E in Beaumont.

Beaumont Police were on the scene and tell 12News a Buick car ran a stop sign and hit a silver SUV.

At this time it is unclear if the driver of the Buick was intoxicated.

BPD says possible charged could be filed against the driver of the Buick.

Officers also stress the importance of making sure driver obey all traffic law.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12News for the very latest.

© 2018 KBMT