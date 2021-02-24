4 cases of COVID-19 UK variant identified in Brazos County

The health district said the patients had mild symptoms and were not hospitalized.

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — The Brazos County Health District confirmed Wednesday that four patients have been diagnosed with the COVID-19 UK variant in Brazos County. The four patients actually suffered mild symptoms and did not need to be hospitalized.

This was always a possibility, as viruses will go through changes over a period of time, according to the health district. At this time, the available vaccines appear to identify the mutated COVID-19 virus, it said.

The health district continues to stress the importance of following the guidelines of washing your hands, social distancing and wearing a mask. These have been proven ways to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

2.24.21 Update

For more information, visit https://t.co/kNlFOB0l4y

2.24.21 Actualización

Para obtener más información, visite https://t.co/kNlFOB0l4y pic.twitter.com/On0YvemLFT — Brazos County Health District (@BrazosCoHD) February 24, 2021

What is the COVID-19 UK Variant?

While studies are still being done, the COVID-19 UK variant is a mutated form of the COVID-19 virus and while research shows it can be more easily spread from person to person, it isn't necessarily more severe than what we've been dealing with for more than a year.

The UK variant was first found in September of 2020, according to the WHO. There is also a new South African variant that has been identified. At this time, there is no evidence that the COVID-19 vaccine won't protect against these mutated viruses, but they are still working on research to confirm it according to the CDC.

You can read more about the UK variant and get some answers to your questions by clicking our story below: