4 suspects indicted, accused of working together to steal catalytic converters in Beaumont

BEAUMONT, Texas — Four people accused of working together in Beaumont to steal catalytic converters off of cars are charged with engaging in organized criminal activity.

A Jefferson County grand jury handed up their indictments on Wednesday, according to a probable cause affidavit.

On Feb. 16, around 4:40 a.m., Beaumont Police reported to the 4200 block of North Major Drive after a tip about a group of people cutting off catalytic converters at an apartment complex.

Officers saw a white Ford Fusion leaving out of the gates of the apartment complex when they arrived.

Officers stopped the vehicle and arrested the following four people inside:

Cammie Bush, 25, of Houston

Camrell Stewart, 21, of Houston

Antoine Benson, 18, of Houston

Desean Roberts, 18, of Houston

A saw blade was discovered during a “pat down” on Roberts, the affidavit says. After police saw other saws "in plain view" inside the Ford Fusion, officers searched the car.

Police found six freshly cut catalytic converters inside of the trunk, the affidavit says.

Detectives also discovered a car inside the apartment complex with its catalytic converter cut off. The owner of this vehicle wishes to file charges, according to the probable cause affidavit.

Detectives valued the allegedly stolen catalytic converters at $8,000.

Bush, Stewart, and Roberts are behind bars in the Jefferson County Jail on a $50,000 bond each for engaging in organized criminal activity. The offense is classified as a third-degree felony.

