BEAUMONT — Landon Loring is a third grader at Dishman Elementary School in Beaumont and is pushing the boundaries of his learning disorder.

Loring's dyslexia therapist, Joe Fuller, said he was diagnosed with dyslexia in kindergarten and has not slowed down since.

“He has grown and changed so much since that time. He’s worked hard. He didn’t like to make mistakes but he’s learned how mistakes help him to learn," Mrs. Fuller said.

Mrs. Fueller said he never let his diagnosis get him down and his perseverance was the main reason she nominated him for this award.

“He’s a real perfectionist and that was hard for him to be dyslexic and not be able to read," Mrs. Fuller said. "He just has worked so hard and has come so far. I felt like if anybody was a star student, Landon Loring was.”

Landon told 12News he worked hard for this award.

“I learned and I did my work so I earned this spot. I earned this spot. I earned to be where I am," Landon said.

Landon said that math is his favorite subject and that he actually enjoys coming to school.

“You can learn and be smart and get a good job.”

He has his eyes on the prize of his dream job in the future.

"I would like to be a electronic because I can help people if they need help," Landon said. "When their computers and phones are broken I can help them fix them.”

Mrs. Fueller spends a good amount of time with him each week but says that his teachers share her same views.

"His classroom teachers find that he is hardworking, he’s cooperative, he wants to learn so he listens well and he is the kind of student that every teacher would like to have even though he learns to read in a different way," Mrs. Fueller said.

She says that Landon is a good example for other kids who have dyslexia.

If you've got an outstanding student in your classroom, head to 12NewsNow.com and nominate them for Star Student.

