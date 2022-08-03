Art Museum of Southeast Texas hosts 36th annual art competition for high school seniors

Aside from this being an art competition, this was a career development opportunity.

BEAUMONT, Texas — The Protege Competition and Exhibition hosted its 36th art competition Tuesday evening at the Art Museum of Southeast Texas.

It’s a competition and exhibition highlighting 12th-grade artists across Southeast Texas.

In preparation for this year's competition, 66 entries were submitted by 12 schools all within an 80-mile radius of the art museum.

Artist Kurt Dyrhaug selected 18 high school seniors' artwork for this year's competition.

Curator of education programs Christle Feagin said each year, she's amazed at the artwork students submit.

“So I mean that they are emotionally invoking each of them. It's surprising that they've not been to art school yet that they produce this level of artwork,” Feagin said.

At the end of the event, three Lamar art department scholarship winners were announced along with three honorable mentions and an award for one special teacher.

Students' artwork will stay on display for a month at the museum.

Then, it will travel to four local schools including Lamar University for an opening reception.