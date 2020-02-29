BEAUMONT, Texas — A man died early Saturday morning after his car ran into a tree at the end of a dead end street in Beaumont.

The accident happened at 2:58 a.m. Feb. 29 in the 4100 block of Arthur Street, Beaumont Police Officer Cody Guedry said in a news release.

The investigation revealed that the car left the road and hit a tree near the dead end of Arthur Street, Guidry said. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene and the passenger was taken by ambulance to St. Elizabeth's hospital.

Beaumont Police identified the driver as Herman Jefferson, 35, of Beaumont.

