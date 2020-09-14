32-year-old man dies after boat flips in Chambers County

Sheriff Brian Hawthorne said waves from a passing ship caused a boat to take on water and flip. A 32-year-old man ended up trapped underneath and drowned.

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Texas — A man died after a boating accident in Chambers County.

The accident happened at 9:49 a.m. Friday, Sept. 11 near Red Bluff Point.

Chambers County Sheriff Brian Hawthorne said waves from a passing ship caused a boat to take on water and flip. A 32-year-old man ended up trapped underneath the boat and drowned.

Investigators found the boat had been anchored by its stern when the passing ship's wake caused it to take on water.

"Passing ships' wakes make the waters in the Galveston Bay Complex unpredictable and sometimes dangerous," Sheriff Hawthorne said in a Facebook post.

He also said he wanted to remind boaters to always wear a life vest.

The accident is still under investigation, Hawthorne said. Texas Parks and Wildlife and the Harris County Sheriff's Marine Unit also responded to the accident.