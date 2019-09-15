PORT NECHES, Texas — A three-year-old child and his mother were rescued from a stranded boat near the Neches River Wheelhouse around 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

According to the child's father, the child had a febrile seizure.

The family was out enjoying a day on the water when the boat battery died.

The mother called 911.

The child and mother were rescued by Port Neches Firefighters.

Family members tell 12News, the child never lost consciousness.

The child was taken to a local hospital and is doing well, according to family.