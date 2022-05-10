3 people shot at Rogers Park in Beaumont Wednesday evening

Beaumont Police Officer Haley Morrow tells 12News the three people shot sustained non-life threatening injuries.

BEAUMONT, Texas — The Beaumont Police Department is investigating a Wednesday evening shooting involving three people.

The shooting happened at Rogers Park, located at 1455 Dowlen Road in Beaumont.

Beaumont Police Officer Haley Morrow tells 12News the three people shot sustained non-life threatening injuries. They were all sent to different Beaumont-area hospitals.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

