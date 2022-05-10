x
3 people shot at Rogers Park in Beaumont Wednesday evening

Beaumont Police Officer Haley Morrow tells 12News the three people shot sustained non-life threatening injuries.

BEAUMONT, Texas — The Beaumont Police Department is investigating a Wednesday evening shooting involving three people.

The shooting happened at Rogers Park, located at 1455 Dowlen Road in Beaumont.

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.   

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.   

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information. 

