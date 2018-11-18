SAN ANTONIO — Someone in San Antonio became a millionaire over the weekend.

Texas Lottery says that a $3 million willing ticket for Friday's Mega Millions drawing was sold in San Antonio.

The winning ticket was sold at In and Out Express, located at 14626 Nacogdoches Rd. Texas Lottery did not announce the identity of the prizewinner.

In October, another lucky San Antonian took home a $3 million prize playing the Mega Millions game. At the time, the lottery's jackpot had reached $1.5 billion.

