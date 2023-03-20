3 juveniles flee stolen vehicle, on the run from police after Louisiana man tracks truck to Beaumont

The owner says that he had a handgun in the truck when it was stolen, but the gun was not recovered. Officers also found rifle ammunition in the vehicle.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Three juveniles are on the run after fleeing from a stolen vehicle that was being tracked by its owner in Louisiana.

On Monday, March 20, 2023 at 1:50 p.m., two Beaumont Police Patrol Officers were searching the area of 3255 Elmira Street in the south end of Beaumont for a stolen truck.

The truck from Louisiana was being tracked by the owner, according to a news release from the Beaumont Police Department.

Officers saw the stolen truck pull into the complex and tried to initiate a traffic stop.

The driver stopped and three juveniles fled from the truck, according to the release.

Officers tried to arrest the suspects, but were unable to find them.

Surveillance from the complex did show what appeared to be three juveniles run from the truck and evade officers, according to the release.

The truck was recovered for the owner.

The owner says that he had a handgun in the truck when it was stolen, but the gun was not recovered. Officers also found rifle ammunition in the vehicle, according to the release.

From a Beaumont Police Department news release:

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information

