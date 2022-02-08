2nd suspect in fatal West End Beaumont shooting behind bars on $1M bond

Investigators believe she's a second suspect involved in the homicide of Isaiah Brandon Wagner.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A woman who police believe is a suspect involved in a late January homicide is behind bars, according to Beaumont Police officer Carol Riley.

(Editor's note: The video above is from a Jan. 31, 2022 newscast)

Investigators with the Beaumont Police Department arrested Mychelle Kshone Cole, 24, of Beaumont, on Tuesday for a murder warrant.

She was taken to the Jefferson County Correctional Facility Tuesday after speaking with detectives. Her bond is $1 million.

Investigators believe she's a second suspect involved in the homicide of Isaiah Brandon Wagner. It happened Sunday, January 30, 2022, at 6650 Phelan Blvd.

Officers initially responded just before midnight to a report of shots being fired at the Beaumont Heights apartment complex near the intersection of Phelan Blvd and Dowlen Road.

Wagner was pronounced dead at the scene by medics after officers arrived and found he had been fatally shot.

Police have not released any information about a motive in the shooting.

The case is still under investigation and more arrests are pending, according to police.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

CRIME STOPPERS APP | Download the P3 Tips App

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device