JEFFERSON COUNTY, Texas — Citizenship Review Letters will be sent to 285 people in Jefferson County to verify voter eligibility.

Jefferson County Tax Assessor Collector, Allison Getz, reviews voter registrations for the county. The original list sent to Jefferson County mentioned less than 300 names out of the near 144,000 registered voters in the county.

The list included names of people who may be registered to vote, but there is no proof on file that they are eligible.

Those receiving the letters will have 30 days to prove citizenship, or their names will be removed from the voter roll, Getz told 12News by phone.

Getz said some on the list may have voted in the last election.

She said none of the individuals on the list have the DPS code that would indicate they were already vetted by the DPS.