Exxpress Mart raises $25K for Gift of Life through 2021 Reindeer Campaign

BEAUMONT, Texas — A multi-thousand dollar check was given to an area non-profit organization to help members continue to provide life-saving services to Southeast Texans who usually cannot afford them.

Throughout the 2021 holiday season, members of the Southeast Texas community donated to support Exxpress Mart’s Reindeer Campaign. The campaign raised $25,000.

Funds generated by the campaign were given to Gift of Life officials to help the non-profit continue to provide medical services to those without insurance.

On Monday, Exxpress Mart representatives presented the $25,000 check to Gift of Life officials. The event celebrated the collective work of the Southeast Texas community and the success of the Reindeer Campaign.

Gift of Life officials thanked members of the community and Exxpress Mart officials for their generosity and donations.