$25 million drainage grant won't happen without Vidor community survey participation

VIDOR, Texas — Officials in Vidor are working to fix the city's drainage issues and they say it could happen with a grant worth millions of dollars, but they need help from residents.

A fix could be around the corner for the city's drainage, but participation from locals is necessary to get the job done.

Aleta Cappen says a flood protection grant is crucial to the project.

"If we're able to get participation from the citizens and meet all of the qualifications," Cappen said.

The grant is worth $25 million.

"Without this grant we wont be able to do the drainage projects that we need to do to help the citizens in the community," Cappen said.

Securing the money is going to take a little leg work. In order to qualify, 80% of homeowners must complete a survey on the city's website.

As of Wednesday, they've reached 50% participation.

"Drainage --- while it may seem like something that doesn't take a lot of money but it does. It's a lot of equipment and it's a lot of work," Cappen said.

Homeowners who spoke to 12News say they're doing their part by taking the survey but they want the city to prioritize some of their biggest complaints. Those are repairing broken culverts, canals that aren't being dredged and hiring more employees.

Cappen agrees and says if the community can come together to secure the grant, it will produce results for the entire city.

"It's quite extensive when you're talking about a community-wide drainage project. It's not just one neighborhood. It's not just one section of town. It is truly a community-wide project that we're trying to do and get accomplished," Cappen said.