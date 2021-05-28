22 seafarers from India receive COVID-19 vaccine at Port of Port Arthur

Health officials in the city are taking their vaccination efforts one step further to reach a group of professionals that keep the Port Arthur economy afloat.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — The Port Arthur Health Department remains proactive in their efforts to ensure Southeast Texans have access to the COVID-19 vaccine. Now, health officials in the city are taking their vaccination efforts one step further to reach a group of professionals that keep the Port Arthur economy afloat.

The crew of a cargo vessel at the Port of Port Arthur was vaccinated Friday before heading to South America with domestically produced cargo, according to a news release from the City of Port Arthur. The health department’s strike team vaccinated 22 seafarers from India.

“Since the COVID outbreak there are still some seafarers that have yet to return home,” said Port Director and CEO Larry Kelley. “Seafarers move the things that matter to us, energy, lumber, the food we eat and the cars we drive. Hopefully, the crew change issue will come to an end soon by nations ensuring access to COVID-19 vaccines for seafarers. Our local efforts affect the world and based on availability, the vaccinations for seafarers will continue.”

City health officials and port leaders are working with Port Arthur International Seafarer's Center, a maritime organization, to make sure seafarers get a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The port is one of the first maritime facilities to provide this service to a crew, according to the Port of Port Arthur.

