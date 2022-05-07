National Championship Checkers Tournament kicks off in Vidor

"This is the third time and maybe even not the last," said Moiseyev.



Originally from Russia, Moiseyev said he's been playing checkers for more than 50 years.



"I was world champion for more than 20 years," Moiseyev said.



Moiseyev is one of about 20 of the top checkers players from around the world who showed up at the Holiday Inn in Vidor this week to go head-to-head.



Also playing this week, is current world champion Lubabalo Kondlo from South Africa.



He grew up playing checkers with his friends, and later joined a checkers club where he found success.



"They told other guys 'Look you better teach this boy because he's beating us now, the old men [that] were there,'" Kondlo said.



Franks said he pitched the idea of hosting the tournament to the city a few years back, and they supported it so they've been hosting the tournament since 2017.



"Vidor has been more than gracious,” Watson Franks said. “They've given $10,000 to this tournament. We have $7,000 more dollars to make it a $17,000 tournament. The city of Vidor attracts the players but the money attracts them also."



Kondlo will play in Friday’s championship match with the winner taking home $3,700 and a trophy.



"I come here every year because people love to see good players and they will find ways for me to get to come you know," Kondlo said.