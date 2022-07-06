Enjoy gumbo, make pottery at Gumbo Clayfest this week in Southeast Texas

The event started Wednesday, July 6, and will run until this Saturday, July 9.

BEAUMONT, Texas — The Art Studio, Inc. is hosting a "celebration of ceramic arts" with the Gumbo Clayfest this week.

The event is back after 20 years, and it’s open to the public.



Anyone who attends can expect workshops and demonstrations surrounding the creation of ceramics.

People who attend will also get the opportunity to learn from some of the best artists around.

Clayfest will feature five nationally-recognized ceramists who will demonstrate their different techniques, organizers say.

Admission is by donation only but in any amount.



The event begins at 9 a.m. every day. The fun will continue until products run out.



No registration is needed, and of course, gumbo will be served.

The Art Studio is located at 720 Franklin St in downtown Beaumont.